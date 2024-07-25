Indian foreign ministry briefing
Delhi hopes peace will be restored in Bangladesh soon
India hopes peace will be restored and the situation will become normal in Bangladesh soon, citing the recent incidents as the internal affairs of the country.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this while addressing a weekly briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.
During the briefing last week, more than one questions were asked on the quota movement in Bangladesh. At that time, it was said that things that were taking place in Bangladesh are the internal affairs of the country.
Many questions were asked about the student movement of Bangladesh to Randhir Jaiswal today, Thursday. Over 200 people have been killed in clashes centering the movement.
It was asked in the briefing whether the Indian prime minister, foreign minister or any other talked to Bangladeshi leaders. Or India has any report that anyone from outside has interference in the movement. Anti-Indian slogans chanted by the protesters were heard, whether India is concerned for the opposition of a section of the people in Bangladesh.
Randhir Jaiswal tactfully skipped all the above mentioned questions.
He didn't comment on the movement or characteristics of the movement.
Randhir Jaiswal repeatedly said what is happening in Bangladesh are the internal affairs of the country. Bangladesh's relations with India are very strong, warm and friendly.
Lauding the role and cooperation of the Bangladesh government in bringing back Indian students and others safely during the movement, the spokesperson said 6000-7000 Indians have reached home safely till now.
He said Indian high commissioner and assistant high commissioner have opened a helpline for 24 hours for safe repatriation of Indian citizens.
Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely watching the incidents in the country.
However, what are happening there are completely internal affairs of the country, he added. India hopes the situation in Bangladesh will become normal soon.
The spokesperson, however, acknowledged that the Bangladesh government has objected to the recent statement of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. That protest letter at the diplomatic level has reached India.
He also said the reports that are run by the media are authentic.
Randhir Jaiswal said as per the Indian constitution everything related to the foreign ministry is under the central government and the state government has nothing to do with foreign affair issues.