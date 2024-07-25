Delhi hopes peace will be restored in Bangladesh soon

India hopes peace will be restored and the situation will become normal in Bangladesh soon, citing the recent incidents as the internal affairs of the country.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this while addressing a weekly briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

During the briefing last week, more than one questions were asked on the quota movement in Bangladesh. At that time, it was said that things that were taking place in Bangladesh are the internal affairs of the country.

Many questions were asked about the student movement of Bangladesh to Randhir Jaiswal today, Thursday. Over 200 people have been killed in clashes centering the movement.