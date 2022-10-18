Information secretary speaks about his 'forced' retirement

The retirement Mokbul was announced on Sunday through a sudden notification of the public administration ministry. When this news reached ministry of information Mokbul was at a meeting of the ministry. An official of the information secretary's office went to that meeting and called him to his room to give him the news.

According to the notification of the public administration ministry, Mokbul Hossain was sent on retirement underSection 45 of the Public Service Act, in public interests. The section states that after the completion of 25 years of service of a government employee, the government can retire him from service without assigning any reason if it deems necessary in public interest. However, in cases where the president is the appointing authority, the approval of the president is required.

The tenure of Mokbul was up to 25 October. Journalists at the secretariat have been probing into why he was sent to retirement at this stage. But the concerned government officials are tight lipped regarding the issue. The journalists asked information and broadcast minister Hasan Mahmud about the issue but he did not state anything clearly. The information minister said, he does not know the reason behind sending the secretary on retirement. The public administration ministry can say what was behind this.