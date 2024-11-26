India issues statement on arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das
India expressed concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatan Jagran Jote spokesperson and Pundarick Dham principal Chinmoy Krishna Das.
This was said in a statement published on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.
The statement said, “We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples."
“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das," the statement read.
“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” it added.