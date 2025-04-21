Internet price decreasing on 3 levels: Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb

Special assistant to the Chief Adviser for the ministry of posts, telecommunication and information technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has stated that the price of internet is decreasing on three new levels. In this context, he has called upon the private mobile operators of the country to decrease the price of their internet.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb stated this in a post published on his Facebook account Monday morning.

He wrote that the Fiber@Home management has confirmed the news. They will cut down the price by 10 per cent at the ITC level, another 10 per cent at IIG level and by 15 per cent at the NTTN level. When contacted Fiber@Home authorities from Prothom Alo in this regard they confirmed that they have decided to decrease the price.