BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Faridpur, and Madaripur to maintain law and order
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is on duty in the field to maintain overall security and law and order in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Faridpur, and Madaripur.
This information was shared today, Sunday, in a press release by BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.
According to BGB sources, this measure has been taken in connection with the activities of the Awami League whose activities are now banned.
The verdict date for a case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising, was scheduled for 13 November. On that day, the Awami League announced a 'lockdown' programme.
From the night of 7 November, incidents of cocktail explosions and bus fires began in the capital Dhaka and other locations.
The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has set the verdict date for this case for tomorrow, Monday, 17 November. In anticipation of the verdict, the Awami League is once again discussing programmes online.
