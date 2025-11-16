BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Faridpur, and Madaripur to maintain law and order

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is on duty in the field to maintain overall security and law and order in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Faridpur, and Madaripur.

This information was shared today, Sunday, in a press release by BGB Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

According to BGB sources, this measure has been taken in connection with the activities of the Awami League whose activities are now banned.

The verdict date for a case filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accused of crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising, was scheduled for 13 November. On that day, the Awami League announced a 'lockdown' programme.