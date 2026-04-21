Rabies cases rising, but dog vaccination remains halted

Three-year-old Anas had some food held in his tiny hands. Drawn by the food, a dog came close. Frightened, he ran towards his home—but within moments, the dog lunged and bit his left hand.

The incident took place on the morning of 15 April in Uttarkhan area of the capital. He was quickly taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Mohakhali, where he was given an anti-rabies vaccine.

Anas’s father, Emon, told Prothom Alo, “We do not know whose dog it was. It appeared suddenly and bit him. We are worried about rabies. On the advice of a local physican, we brought him to the hospital quickly.”

Such incidents are no longer isolated in the capital—every day, the number of patients injured by dog bites or scratches is increasing, along with the risk of rabies.

Data from the Infectious Diseases Hospital show that in 2023, a total of 94,380 people received treatment there after being attacked by dogs and cats. In 2024, the number rose to 122,263. In 2025, it increased further to 146,243. As of 17 March 2026, a total of 36,751 people have already received treatment there.