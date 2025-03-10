Retired ‘deprived’ additional secretaries demand to be made secretaries

A group of retired additional secretaries, who consider themselves ‘deprived’, met with the public administration ministry senior secretary Md Mokhlesur Rahman to place a demand seeking promotion to the rank of secretary.

Under the initiative of Deprived Retired Secretary Forum, several retired additional secretaries visited the secretariat today, Monday, at 11:00am and presented their demand to the public administration secretary.

They claimed that they had been repeatedly denied promotion during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government.

On 9 February, the public administration ministry granted promotions in retrospective to 764 retired officials who retired during the nearly 16-year tenure of the ousted Awami League government.

These promotions ranged from deputy secretary to secretary, with 119 individuals being elevated to the rank of secretary.