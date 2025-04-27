Land grabbing
Truck Stand encroached on BADC’s land worth Tk 1b in Gabtoli
Approximately three bighas of land belonging to the seed production farm of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Gabtoli, Dhaka, have been illegally occupied. The land has been occupied under the banner of the inter-district truck workers’ union and is currently being used as a truck stand.
Initially, one bigha of land was occupied. Within one month, the occupied area expanded to three bighas. The current market value of the encroached land is estimated at approximately 100 crore (1 billion) taka. BADC officials fear that the extent of land grabbing may further increase over time.
According to BADC, the seized land is located within the premises of the seed production farm on Mazar road in Gabtoli. This land had been leased to the Metro Rail authorities for the storage of materials for a period of five years. The lease expired in June of last year, however, the Metro Rail authorities did not formally hand over the land to BADC. In the interim period, three bighas of land have been unlawfully occupied.
BADC officials reported that on 23 March, people under the banner of the inter-district truck workers’ union demolished a government-built wall and seized one bigha of land. At that time, BADC lodged a formal complaint with Darussalam police station.
Initially, the police expressed interest in recovering the land, however, they subsequently ceased to provide any assistance. As a result, further attempts to occupy additional portions of the farm’s land have been made under the same banner.
During an on-site inspection on 16 April, officials observed that nearly three bighas of land had been seized. This matter has been formally reported in writing to the Chairman of BADC.
According to BADC sources, this is not the first time land from the seed farm has been encroached to establish a truck stand. In 2016, an illegally established truck stand on the farm’s land was evicted.
During an on-site visit to the seed production farm last Sunday, it was found that a road had been constructed through the demolished section of the government wall located adjacent to the mosque, to the west of the main gate of the Metro Rail construction yard.
Along this newly constructed road, rows of trucks have been parked inside the occupied area. Several transport workers were also seen inside. They claimed that the land was lying unused and therefore they had stationed mini trucks there.
Kamrul Hasan Khan, Senior Assistant Director of the Mirpur seed production farm (Gabtoli) stated to Prothom Alo that certain individuals have occupied the farm’s land and are using it as a truck stand.
A recent inspection revealed that the extent of the occupied land has expanded significantly compared to the initial seizure, he stated.
According to him, although the matter has been brought to the attention of the police and other relevant authorities, no resolution has yet been achieved.
Transport leaders had long shown interest in the land
The Mirpur seed production farm covers an area of 117.08 acres. It extends from Mirpur’s Technical intersection to the southern side of the Dhaka-Aricha highway, reaching up to the banks of the Turag River.
In 1957, the land was acquired and allocated to BADC for the establishment of the farm. The primary objective of this farm is to produce and supply high-quality seeds to farmers.
Furthermore, in 2018, a boundary wall of the nursery designated for the farm was demolished to set up another truck stand, which was also subsequently removed. This group seizes any slightest opportunity to encroach upon the farm’s land.
The Secretary of the inter-district truck workers’ union, Alauddin, stated that the site had previously been used as a truck stand for a long period. Following the leasing of the land to the Metro Rail authorities, the truck stand was removed.
According to him, the Metro Rail authorities have now handed over the land to transport-related individuals. In collaboration with the central committee, transport workers and owners have re-established a truck stand on the site.
Furthermore, he claimed that BADC is not utilising the land for any of its purposes. The land was allegedly occupied with the consent of all concerned, including Kafil Uddin, President of the inter-district truck drivers’ union and General Secretary Mosharraf Hossain.
Kafil Uddin, who serves both as the President of the inter-district truck drivers’ union and as a former Vice-President of Dhaka District unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as well as the owner of Hanif Paribahan, stated that he has no involvement in the occupation of BADC’s land under the guise of a truck stand.
He claimed to have no knowledge regarding this matter.
Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Project Manager of Metro Rail’s MRT Line-6 told Prothom Alo that, “Although the lease period has expired, the land has not been formally handed over to any party. The land will be required again for another MRT project. We intend to renew the lease accordingly.”
“There is absolutely no question of transferring government land to transport leaders. We are making efforts to evict the illegal occupiers,” he said categorically.
Questions raised over police conduct
Several officials of BADC have expressed concerns over the police’s role regarding the illegal occupation of government land through the demolition of a boundary wall.
They stated that when the wall of the government institution was demolished and the land seized on 23 March, the police were immediately informed. A General Diary (GD) was subsequently filed at the police station.
Initially, the police responded with considerable seriousness. However, after holding a meeting with transport leaders at the police station, the police became inactive, they added.
However, Rakib-ul-Hossain, officer-in-charge of Darussalam police station told Prothom Alo that an investigation into the GD filed regarding the land occupation is ongoing.
Pointing out that land occupation constitutes a non-cognisable offence, he said, BADC has been advised to seek court approval to proceed with eviction. Once permission is granted, the police will provide the necessary support.
Until then, the police are not authorised to forcibly remove the current occupiers, the OC stressed.
BADC officials further stated that the illegal occupation of government land worth millions of taka and the establishment of a truck stand thereon has been reported to all relevant departments. However, as the individuals involved in the occupation are influential, no initiatives have yet been taken by the government to address the situation.