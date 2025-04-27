Truck Stand encroached on BADC’s land worth Tk 1b in Gabtoli

Approximately three bighas of land belonging to the seed production farm of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Gabtoli, Dhaka, have been illegally occupied. The land has been occupied under the banner of the inter-district truck workers’ union and is currently being used as a truck stand.

Initially, one bigha of land was occupied. Within one month, the occupied area expanded to three bighas. The current market value of the encroached land is estimated at approximately 100 crore (1 billion) taka. BADC officials fear that the extent of land grabbing may further increase over time.

According to BADC, the seized land is located within the premises of the seed production farm on Mazar road in Gabtoli. This land had been leased to the Metro Rail authorities for the storage of materials for a period of five years. The lease expired in June of last year, however, the Metro Rail authorities did not formally hand over the land to BADC. In the interim period, three bighas of land have been unlawfully occupied.