Ex-IGP Shahidul sent to jail in trader Wadud killing case

A Dhaka court Wednesday sent former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque to jail in a case lodged over the murder of trader Abdul Wadud in the capital’s New Market area during the recent movement of Students Against Discrimination.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Ali Haider passed the order as the police produced Shahidul before the court after completion of his seven-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the conclusion of probe.