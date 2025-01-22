Bomb threat forces emergency landing of Biman Bangladesh flight from Rome to Dhaka
A bomb threat was issued for a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route from Rome, Italy, to Dhaka, prompting an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:50 am today, Wednesday. A thorough search of the aircraft is currently underway to address the situation.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 10:15 am, Taslima Akhter, Officer-in-Charge of Airport Police Station, stated, “No bomb has been found so far. However, the search is still ongoing.”
According to airport sources, the bomb threat targeted flight BG-356, which was carrying 250 passengers and 13 crew members. Following the emergency landing, all passengers and crew were promptly evacuated from the aircraft.
The threat was reportedly made through a phone call to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, originating from an unidentified number. As a precautionary measure, airport authorities have significantly heightened security.