Bomb threat forces emergency landing of Biman Bangladesh flight from Rome to Dhaka

A bomb threat was issued for a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight en route from Rome, Italy, to Dhaka, prompting an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:50 am today, Wednesday. A thorough search of the aircraft is currently underway to address the situation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo around 10:15 am, Taslima Akhter, Officer-in-Charge of Airport Police Station, stated, “No bomb has been found so far. However, the search is still ongoing.”