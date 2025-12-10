Prothom Alo survey
46pc doubt progress, 35pc remain hopeful about country’s future
Nearly half of the population in Bangladesh is pessimistic about the country’s future. Slightly more than one-third remains optimistic. As many as 83 per cent believe that opportunities for employment or income generation are currently unfavorable, while 77 per cent feel that the present situation is not conducive to business and trade.
These findings on optimism and pessimism about the country, employment opportunities, the business environment, and concerns about leaving the country have emerged from the “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Key Socio-Political Issues” conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out for Prothom Alo by the private research firm Key Makers Consulting Limited.
Respondents were asked how optimistic they were about Bangladesh’s economic and social development prospects under the current circumstances. In response, 34.4 per cent said they were pessimistic, while 11.3 per cent said they were very pessimistic—putting the combined share of pessimistic and very pessimistic respondents at nearly 46 per cent. On the other hand, 31.4 per cent said they had some hope, and 3.9 per cent said they were very optimistic. Together, optimistic respondents account for 35 per cent. A further 19 per cent said they were neither pessimistic nor optimistic.
The survey indicates that men and women do not view the country’s economic and social development in the same way. Women are more optimistic than men. Similarly, optimism about the country is slightly higher among younger people than among older respondents.
Under the Prothom Alo initiative, opinions were collected from 1,342 adults aged 18–55 across five major cities and five rural or semi-urban areas. Participants came from diverse income groups, social classes, and professions. Data were collected between 21 and 28 October.
The survey organisation noted that this is an opinion survey. While it is nationally representative, it does not specifically represent any single electoral constituency. The sample reflects people who can read online or print newspapers and who are likely to vote in the upcoming election. The confidence level of the survey results is 99 per cent.
Views on income and employment
Respondents were also asked how favorable the current situation is for securing employment and income opportunities. About 83 per cent said the circumstances are unfavorable. Only 5 per cent described the situation as favorable, while the rest said they were unsure.
The survey shows that perceptions of the job market and income opportunities being unfavorable or very unfavorable are similar among both men and women. Lower-income respondents are more likely than higher-income respondents to view the situation as unfavorable or very unfavorable.
Another question asked whether the current situation is conducive to business and trade. Just over 77 per cent said the environment is not favorable for business. Around 20 per cent felt the situation is suitable for conducting business, while slightly more than 3 per cent said they were uncertain.
Will tolerance increase? Will corruption decrease?
The survey asked how optimistic people are that the government elected after the next national parliamentary election will show tolerance toward differing political views.
More than half of the respondents (around 54 per cent) said they were optimistic that an elected government would show such tolerance, while nearly 24 per cent expressed pessimism. About 22.5 per cent said they were neither optimistic nor pessimistic.
Respondents were also asked how hopeful they were that an elected government would move away from the culture of partisanship, corruption, and nepotism. The responses show that nearly 52 per cent are optimistic that the government will break free from partisanship and corruption, while 27.5 per cent are pessimistic. Slightly more than 20 per cent said they were neither pessimistic nor optimistic.
Women and younger respondents are more optimistic that an elected government will move away from partisanship, corruption, and nepotism.