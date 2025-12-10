46pc doubt progress, 35pc remain hopeful about country’s future

Respondents were asked how optimistic they were about Bangladesh’s economic and social development prospects under the current circumstances. In response, 34.4 per cent said they were pessimistic, while 11.3 per cent said they were very pessimistic—putting the combined share of pessimistic and very pessimistic respondents at nearly 46 per cent. On the other hand, 31.4 per cent said they had some hope, and 3.9 per cent said they were very optimistic. Together, optimistic respondents account for 35 per cent. A further 19 per cent said they were neither pessimistic nor optimistic.

The survey indicates that men and women do not view the country’s economic and social development in the same way. Women are more optimistic than men. Similarly, optimism about the country is slightly higher among younger people than among older respondents.

Under the Prothom Alo initiative, opinions were collected from 1,342 adults aged 18–55 across five major cities and five rural or semi-urban areas. Participants came from diverse income groups, social classes, and professions. Data were collected between 21 and 28 October.

The survey organisation noted that this is an opinion survey. While it is nationally representative, it does not specifically represent any single electoral constituency. The sample reflects people who can read online or print newspapers and who are likely to vote in the upcoming election. The confidence level of the survey results is 99 per cent.