EC invites BNP to join discussion, but leaders in jail or hiding

The election commission (EC) has sent letters to 44 registered political parties to attend a discussion meeting on progress of the preparation of the twelfth parliamentary election.

BNP has also been invited to the meeting although three top leaders of the party are incarcerated and most of the leaders are hiding.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on 4 November.

The EC confirmed that the letters were sent on Wednesday.

EC’s public relations director Md Shariful Alam said the BNP’s letter has been sent to its Naya Paltan office.