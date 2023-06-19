Getting justice a constitutional right of people: Anisul

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq expressed that the constitutional right of individuals to obtain justice is of paramount importance. He further emphasized the intertwined nature of justice with peace, stability, human rights, and the rule of law.
“Basic foundation to build a happy, prosperous and country of durable economy is peace, stability, human rights and rule of law,” he said at the inauguration ceremony of 151th Refresher Course for judicial magistrates and metropolitan magistrates at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital.
Emphasising strengthening the training activities to build an efficient judiciary, the law minister said we are giving importance on local training along with providing foreign training to the judges.
“Earlier there were no system of providing training on magistracy and criminal justice system, after the posting of judges in judicial magistracy. This is the first time, JATI is organising such a training course for newly posted judicial magistrates and metropolitan magistrates, it will continue in future,” Anisul Huq added.
The law minister thanked JATI director general of justice Nazmun Ara Sultana for organising the course, adding, it was possible because of enhanced competency of the institute.
“A total of 1,329 assistant judges have been appointed from 2009 to 2022. Apart from these, the process is underway to appoint 103 judges through 15th Bangladesh Judicial Service (BJS) and another 100 through 16th BJS exam,” he further said.
Presided over by JATI director general of Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the function was also addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer and JATI director (training) Sheikh Ashfakur Rahman.