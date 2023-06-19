Getting justice a constitutional right of people: Anisul

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq expressed that the constitutional right of individuals to obtain justice is of paramount importance. He further emphasized the intertwined nature of justice with peace, stability, human rights, and the rule of law.

“Basic foundation to build a happy, prosperous and country of durable economy is peace, stability, human rights and rule of law,” he said at the inauguration ceremony of 151th Refresher Course for judicial magistrates and metropolitan magistrates at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here in the capital.