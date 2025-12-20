ARTICLE 19 condemns attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo, The Daily Star

After the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, ARTICLE 19 in a report of its website made the condemnation on Friday.

The organisation, which works for freedom of expression worldwide, said the attacks on media houses are an attack on free expression.

ARTICLE 19 also condemned the assault on New Age Editor and Editors’ Council President Nurul Kabir, and the vandalism of the prominent cultural institution Chhayanaut.

It said the attacks occurred on Thursday, 18 December, in the aftermath of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the leading figures of the uprising that toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024 and the convener of Inqilab Moncho – a socio-political and cultural platform formed in Bangladesh following the July 2024 Revolution.

Prothom Alo, the country’s most widely circulated Bangla daily newspaper, and The Daily Star, the leading English-language outlet in Bangladesh, have both faced sustained threats from political, religious and cultural extremist groups in recent times.