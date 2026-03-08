Zyma on the rough path of investigative journalism

At around 11:45 pm on 18 December 2025, The Daily Star’s senior journalist Zyma Islam was preparing the lead report on Shaheed Osman Hadi. She wanted to ensure that the story did not miss the second edition.

Meanwhile, news arrived that extremists had attacked the office of Prothom Alo. After quickly submitting her report, Zyma headed to the first floor and saw the vandalism unfolding below. She did not lose her composure. In a brief Facebook post, she described the terrifying situation, “I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I'm inside. You are killing me.”

In her two decades of journalism, Zyma has had to face many challenges after all. During the previous Awami League government, she produced investigative reports on issues ranging from money laundering by the influential business group S Alam to serious human rights violations and enforced disappearances involving security forces.