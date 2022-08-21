‘Return my father’s body, I want to hold him one last time’

Tears started rolling down little Adiba’s cheeks immediately after she held the mike. She could only say one line, “Everything feels terrible without my father, I hate everything.”

Adiba’s father has been missing since she was two. Now, she is 11 years old, her father is still missing. Adiba believes that one day her father will return to her. On Saturday, Adiba came to the national press club with her mother. Members of 42 families were also present there. All of them had loved ones missing for years and years like Adiba.

Adiba Islam’s father Parvez Hossain was the general secretary of Bangshal unit Chhatra Dal. Some unidentified people abducted Parvez from Shahbagh in the capital in December, 2013. There has been no trace of him in the last eight years. Neither the government nor the law enforcement forces have any information on him. Nobody knows if he is still alive.