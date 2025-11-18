Confiscation order: Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan’s assets

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in the July killings case. The court has also ordered the confiscation of their assets.

Following the court order, many people are now curious: how much wealth do Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan actually have?

As candidates in the 12th parliamentary election in 2024—widely described as the “dummy election”—Sheikh Hasina (Gopalganj-3) and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12) had submitted affidavits. These affidavits contain details of their declared assets.

In her affidavit, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina declared movable and immovable assets worth Tk 43.4 million in her own name.