Confiscation order: Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan’s assets
The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in the July killings case. The court has also ordered the confiscation of their assets.
Following the court order, many people are now curious: how much wealth do Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan actually have?
As candidates in the 12th parliamentary election in 2024—widely described as the “dummy election”—Sheikh Hasina (Gopalganj-3) and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12) had submitted affidavits. These affidavits contain details of their declared assets.
In her affidavit, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina declared movable and immovable assets worth Tk 43.4 million in her own name.
At that time, she showed Tk 28,500 as cash in hand. Her deposits in banks and financial institutions amounted to nearly Tk 23.9 million. She also declared savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million and fixed deposits (FDRs) of Tk 5.5 million.
What crimes were Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman, and Mamun convicted of?
In the affidavit, Sheikh Hasina listed three motor vehicles. One of them was a gift, for which she did not mention any value. She stated the value of the remaining two as Tk 4.75 million. She showed gold and other precious metals worth Tk 1.32 million, and furniture worth Tk 740,000.
Sheikh Hasina declared 15.3 bighas of agricultural land in her name, purchased for Tk 678,000. These lands are located in Tungipara, Gopalganj Sadar, Gazipur, and Rangpur.
About 13 kilometres from Gazipur city, in the Telerichala area of Mouchak—beside the Dhaka–Tangail Highway and east of the Bangladesh Scouts Training Centre—stands a family farmhouse belonging to Sheikh Hasina and her relatives.
According to local land records, in the 1970s a local resident transferred the land to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana inherited ownership of the land. Later, they transferred portions of the land to their children. As a result, the owners now include Sheikh Hasina’s children Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed, and Sheikh Rehana’s children Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq. The land documents show a total of 297 decimals (nine bighas).
According to her affidavit, Sheikh Hasina owns a plot in Purbachal, Dhaka, valued at Tk 3.47 million.
While Sheikh Hasina was prime minister, 10-katha plots in Purbachal were allotted in the names of Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed, daughter Saima Wazed, younger sister Sheikh Rehana (Rehana Siddiq), and Rehana’s children Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq (Ruponti).
In total, six members of the family received 60 kathas of land. The ACC is currently investigating allegations that these plots were allotted through abuse of power and various irregularities.
In the affidavit, Sheikh Hasina also mentioned a three-storey building with 6.10 decimals (partial) of land in her name in Tungipara, Gopalganj. Its acquisition value was listed as Tk 500,000.
At a briefing on 22 May, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) stated that Sheikh Hasina had provided false information in her affidavit for the ninth parliamentary election in 2008. At that time, she declared owning 6.50 acres of land, valued at Tk 175,000 at the time of purchase.
The ACC said its investigation found that she actually owned more than 28 acres and 41 decimals of immovable property. The ACC had written to the Election Commission requesting action.
According to land office sources, the house at 32 Dhanmondi belongs to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust. Sheikh Hasina’s residence, Sudha Sadan in Dhanmondi, is owned by Sajeeb Wazed and Saima Wazed.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was elected MP from Dhaka-12. His affidavit for the twelfth parliamentary election contains details of his movable and immovable assets.
Asaduzzaman Khan declared over Tk 8.4 million in cash. He showed bank and financial institution deposits of around Tk 8.2 million. He had bonds and shares worth about Tk 2.4 million. He declared savings certificates and fixed deposits worth Tk 20.1 million.
He declared two motor vehicles worth Tk 16.1 million. His electronic appliances and furniture amounted to Tk 200,000. He listed Tk 22 million as business capital under the loans category. He also declared 10 bhori of gold, though no value was given.
According to his affidavit, Asaduzzaman Khan owned 171 decimals (over 5 bighas) of agricultural land, purchased for Tk 10.6 million. He also owned 18.5 decimals of non-agricultural land, valued at Tk 5.85 million. Under houses and apartments, he listed two properties: a village home valued at Tk 8 million, and another house valued at around Tk 1.3 million.
In total, Asaduzzaman Khan’s declared assets amounted to around Tk 102.5 million (excluding the value of 10 bhori of gold).
The ACC is also investigating Asaduzzaman Khan’s assets. ACC officials said he possesses wealth beyond his known sources of income. A case has been filed, and the court was informed that he unlawfully amassed and held Tk 164.2 million worth of disproportionate assets.
What the verdict says
Sheikh Hasina was ousted on 5 August last year during the July mass uprising. On the same day, she fled to India, where she remains. Information also suggests that Asaduzzaman is currently in India.
The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan to death for crimes against humanity, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years in prison.
In the verdict, Tribunal Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Majumder said the assets of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan were to be confiscated. The government was also directed to provide a “considerable amount of compensation” to the July martyrs.
The court ordered that a copy of the verdict be sent to the Dhaka district magistrate to take necessary steps.