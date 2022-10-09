Only four physicians for around 83,000 inmates

The physicians, however, said the posts of a physician in jail do not have promotions and there are no facilities there. Besides, there is always a mental conflict with the jail authorities. That’s why the physicians do not want to work there.

Prothom Alo talked to the authorities of 10 jails in the country. The inmates in almost all of the jails have been passing days in subhuman conditions both mentally and physically. They do not get proper medical care at all.

As per the rules, every jail is supposed to have at least one psychiatrist but not a single psychiatrist was found there. But the jailed patients need regular counselling and specialised medical care.

There are no specialised physicians for the specially abled inmates. There is not even any gynaecologist or specialised physician for around 3,000 female inmates in the jails.

In such a context, the inmates are being transferred to any local or specialised hospital when they fall ill. This is hampering their security.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “We have been requesting the health ministry in this regard for long. Now we are thinking of recruiting physicians by forming a unit for this purpose.”

* More to follow …