Only four physicians for around 83,000 inmates

  • General inmates do not get proper medical treatment though VIP inmates get treatment at hospitals outside

  • Out of 141 posts of physicians in 68 jails 137 are vacant

  • No jail has any mental health care giver though there is a post for that at each jail

  • Sometimes inmates die because of the lack of emergency medical care

Rozina Islam
Dhaka
There are around 83,000 inmates in the jails across the country but only four physicians for them. Though the VIP inmates avail medical treatment from facilities outside the jail, most of the general inmates do not get proper medical care

As a result, the jail inmates are being subjected to a sort of “punishment” or falling victim to “torture”. Sometimes the inmates have been dying because of this lack of medical care while there were incidents of committing suicide inside the jail as well.

Jail officials said if the physicians are “sent on deputation” or “attached to any jail” to provide medical care to the inmates there, they do not want to stay there. The physicians are not even joining if the health ministry appoints them to the jails.

The physicians, however, said the posts of a physician in jail do not have promotions and there are no facilities there. Besides, there is always a mental conflict with the jail authorities. That’s why the physicians do not want to work there.

Prothom Alo talked to the authorities of 10 jails in the country. The inmates in almost all of the jails have been passing days in subhuman conditions both mentally and physically. They do not get proper medical care at all.

As per the rules, every jail is supposed to have at least one psychiatrist but not a single psychiatrist was found there. But the jailed patients need regular counselling and specialised medical care.

There are no specialised physicians for the specially abled inmates. There is not even any gynaecologist or specialised physician for around 3,000 female inmates in the jails.

In such a context, the inmates are being transferred to any local or specialised hospital when they fall ill. This is hampering their security.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, “We have been requesting the health ministry in this regard for long. Now we are thinking of recruiting physicians by forming a unit for this purpose.”

