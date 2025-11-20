No interference in sovereignty, but open cooperation on security: National Security Adviser

Bangladesh consistently adheres to the values and principles envisioning a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indian Ocean for the shared prosperity of all.

"The country also upholds national sovereignty and equality, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful settlement of international disputes, as well as respect for international law and the principles enunciated in the United Nations Charter have to remain cardinal," National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has said.

He was speaking at the seventh meeting of national security advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Delhi today, Thursday.

The conference was held in the Sushma Swaraj Institute, India’s Foreign Service Academy, in Delhi.