Delhi conference
No interference in sovereignty, but open cooperation on security: National Security Adviser
Bangladesh consistently adheres to the values and principles envisioning a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indian Ocean for the shared prosperity of all.
"The country also upholds national sovereignty and equality, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful settlement of international disputes, as well as respect for international law and the principles enunciated in the United Nations Charter have to remain cardinal," National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has said.
He was speaking at the seventh meeting of national security advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Delhi today, Thursday.
The conference was held in the Sushma Swaraj Institute, India’s Foreign Service Academy, in Delhi.
At the start of the conference, India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, delivered the opening speech.
Doval said, "The ocean is our greatest shared heritage. It is the driving force of our economies. Because the member states share a common maritime map, it is our responsibility to ensure regional peace, security, and stability. In the interest of developing an open and inclusive maritime domain, we must work to create a supportive environment.”
India’s National Security Adviser said that India is committed to working together with CSC member countries to address shared risks arising from changing and future challenges.
Bangladesh National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman said, "As a littoral State of the Bay of Bengal, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region is in our mutual interest. The Indian Ocean area’s collective share in global GDP, in international trade, climate change, technological ascent and overall strategic influence shape our aspirational mindscape and collective outlook."
The security adviser said Bangladesh adheres to regional and international cooperation for sustainable development, international peace and security, humanitarian action, and fundamental rights and freedoms.
Bangladesh do recognise the significance of five identified pillars of Colombo Security Conclave and its impacts in enhancing collective security, regional stability and shared prosperity, he added.
Khalilur Rahman said, "Our region's maritime domain is vital for international trade and regional stability. Bangladesh is steadfast in playing its due role. We are at work alongside friendly nations to combat piracy, illegal fishing, maritime terrorism, and crimes."
"In the past, Bangladesh had its odd share of global terrorism and radicalisation. We have zero tolerance towards all forms of terrorism, under any circumstance. With growing digitalisation of our population, cyber security is a high priority of Bangladesh," the security adviser added.
Khalilur Rahman said of late, Bangladesh has been experiencing the menace of misinformation and disinformation.
Bangladesh is committed towards securing its own cyber space, critical infrastructure, and technology for not only safety - privacy - wellbeing of its citizens but also to make sure that no activity originating in Bangladesh becomes malicious for regional and global community, he insisted.
Khalilur Rahman said, "As we navigate the complexities of regional security, let us reaffirm our commitment to uphold the principles of mutual trust and respect, mutuality of interests, and benefit sharing."
Bangladesh security adviser said, "I am pleased to pledge Bangladesh’s readiness to walk and work hand in hand to ensure a stable, secure and prosperous region. We don’t afford to allow any exogenous or endogenous factors to challenges any other State or community. We stand ready to find common grounds to address any issue based on mutual trust and openness."
Khalilur Rahman said Bangladesh looks at the Conclave to shape and advance as an open, inclusive regional multilateral organisation driven by a vision of ‘open regionalism’.