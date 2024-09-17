Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury secures bail in a case
Former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik has been granted bail in a case filed for attempting to illegally cross into India through the Kanaighat border in Sylhet.
Additional chief judicial magistrate court in Sylhet’s judge passed the order on Tuesday morning.
Confirming the development, police inspector Zamshed Alam told Prothom Alo that despite the bail Manik remains in Sylhet jail due to other pending cases against him.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury was brought to the court around 9:45am today, Tuesday amid heavy security of law enforcers.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury was initially detained on the night of 23 August as he attempted to flee to India through the Dhana border in Kanaighat upazila.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended him with the assistance of local youths. The following morning, Manik was handed over to Kanaighat police station.
He was produced in court later that day, where he was ordered to be jailed under Section 54. Some people present in the court physically harassed him and chanted various slogans against him.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury was taken to Sylhet central jail on 24 August where physicians found him ‘unfit’ during medical tests and referred him to Osmani Medical College Hospital.
He underwent a surgery there. Shamsuddin was discharged from the hospital on 12 September as his condition improved.