Ex-justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury secures bail in a case

Former Supreme Court justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik has been granted bail in a case filed for attempting to illegally cross into India through the Kanaighat border in Sylhet.

Additional chief judicial magistrate court in Sylhet’s judge passed the order on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the development, police inspector Zamshed Alam told Prothom Alo that despite the bail Manik remains in Sylhet jail due to other pending cases against him.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury was brought to the court around 9:45am today, Tuesday amid heavy security of law enforcers.