Foreign adviser calls in UK envoy, expresses discontent
A misinformation campaign has now been launched from the United Kingdom over the minority situation in Bangladesh.
Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain summoned the UK high commissioner Sarah Cooke today, Wednesday to express dissatisfaction of Bangladesh over the issue and appraise her of the situation.
Touhid Hossain said this to journalists after the meeting with the UK high commissioner on Wednesday afternoon.
“We’ve summoned the British high commissioner. Two minor incidents took place—two members of the British parliament spoke on minority situations in Bangladesh. Their remarks had some wrong information and we informed the high commissioner about it. Moreover, some Britain-based organisations presented some information which failed to portray the real picture,” said Md Touhid Hossain.
“The parliament members can say whatever they want and none has anything to say. But we requested the envoy to make our position clear to the British government. Sarah Cooke also requested us to inform the matter through the Bangladesh high commission,” said the foreign adviser.
The foreign adviser said a recent report by the UK’s all party parliament group has saddened Bangladesh as it carried wrong information. The report showed that casualty was more after 5 August this is totally baseless. It said over a thousand people died in Bangladesh and 280 of the victims died before 5 August. In reality, at least 1500 people died on 5 August and before. We informed the envoy about it. Of the victims, 780 were enlisted and identities of other victims are yet to be ascertained.
The foreign adviser added that some incidents might have taken place after 5 August but these were portrayed incorrectly.
It is unfortunate that the all party parliament group did not mention anything about such a massive incident that took place before 5 August and so many youths were shot dead in the streets.
Asked about the Dhaka-Delhi foreign secretary level meeting, the adviser said the meeting might take place on 9 or 10 December.