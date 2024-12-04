Foreign adviser calls in UK envoy, expresses discontent

A misinformation campaign has now been launched from the United Kingdom over the minority situation in Bangladesh.

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain summoned the UK high commissioner Sarah Cooke today, Wednesday to express dissatisfaction of Bangladesh over the issue and appraise her of the situation.

Touhid Hossain said this to journalists after the meeting with the UK high commissioner on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve summoned the British high commissioner. Two minor incidents took place—two members of the British parliament spoke on minority situations in Bangladesh. Their remarks had some wrong information and we informed the high commissioner about it. Moreover, some Britain-based organisations presented some information which failed to portray the real picture,” said Md Touhid Hossain.