Chief adviser for upholding national unity to find path of prosperity

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today stressed maintaining firm national unity to find a path of prosperity for the nation.

"Let us make our unity firm...so that we can find a path ahead and we can move forward strongly," he said in his closing remarks at a dialogue of the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

The Chief Adviser said, as this is a meeting of the National Consensus Commission, its main aim is to maintain unity.

"I listen to your advice on how the unity could be maintained and strengthened," he said.

Prof Yunus said the dialogue will continue with political parties so that the July Charter, which will be announced as per the aspiration of the July uprising, could be enriched and the nation can see - "on which issues we have reached consensus".