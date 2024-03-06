Planes fly near border as sounds of firing, grenade explosions, shells heard from Myanmar
There were massive firing of bullets and mortar rounds, and bomb and grenade explosions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Monday night.
The sounds were heard in the north of Maungdaw township, in Kumirkhali, Nakfura, Boli Bazar, Naichadong, Kwachidong, Shilkhali, Keariprang, Perangprue areas from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Tuesday as well.
Besides, planes were seen flying across the border for an hour, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. At that time, the border of Teknaf was shaken by a strong explosion. As a result, the residents of Teknaf municipal town, Sabrang, Hnila, and Whykong unions spend sleepless nights in fear.
Planes and helicopters were seen flying across the border of Kharangkhali in Whykong of Teknaf around 4:00 pm. Local people assume the Myanmar army has started an air attack on the rebel Arakan Army (AA) members.
The clash between the government forces of Myanmar and the armed rebel group has been going on along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border for more than a month.
Several sources said the government forces have been firing mortar rounds targeting the Arakan Army for several days while the AA members are retaliating by firing back.
This intense fighting and heavy grenade, bomb and mortar shelling on both sides has destroyed the communication system in the southern part of Maungdaw. Patrolling by Myanmar government forces on land has become limited. Taking this opportunity, the Arakan Army is advancing to take control of Maungdaw township. But the crisis of food and fuel has been affecting both sides.
The people of Jadimora, Chowdhury Para, Bazarpara, Wabrang, Moulvibazar and Kanjorpara and Kharankhali villages of Whykong union of Teknaf were seen under the grip of fear during a visit to the areas from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday.
The explosion of bombs and mortar shells was heard from the other side of Naf river at that time. Planes and helicopters were also seen flying continuously for one hour from 3:30 pm.
Jalal Ahmed, 55, is a fisherman from Kharangkhali. He told Prothom Alo, “We could not catch fish for almost 25 days from the beginning of fighting in Myanmar. We cannot even manage a one square meal, just eating with mashed tomatoes and green chilies. I’m not alone; many people come and sit here for work. But the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) members do not let us go to catch fish for our security.”
Teknaf pourashava panel mayor Mujibur Rahman said that the ground of Teknaf municipal town, Damdamia, Jadimora, Hnila, Unchiprang, Whykong areas shook due to the loud sound of explosions across the border. Many people have been spending sleepless nights in fear, he added.
Palangkhali Union Parishad chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury said at least 8,000 people of the union are not being able to go to work at salt fields, and shrimp and crab enclosures out of panic created by firing across the border. Bullets from the other side could land on any house of Bangladesh territory as the villages are close to the border.
Earlier, on 5 February, two including a woman were killed as a mortar shell landed in Naikhongchhari while nine more people sustained bullet injuries.
However, the situation on the Ukhiya and Nikhongchhari borders was normal as of Tuesday evening. People of those areas could not hear any sound of fighting across the border for six consecutive days.