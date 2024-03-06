Planes fly near border as sounds of firing, grenade explosions, shells heard from Myanmar

There were massive firing of bullets and mortar rounds, and bomb and grenade explosions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Monday night.

The sounds were heard in the north of Maungdaw township, in Kumirkhali, Nakfura, Boli Bazar, Naichadong, Kwachidong, Shilkhali, Keariprang, Perangprue areas from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Tuesday as well.

Besides, planes were seen flying across the border for an hour, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. At that time, the border of Teknaf was shaken by a strong explosion. As a result, the residents of Teknaf municipal town, Sabrang, Hnila, and Whykong unions spend sleepless nights in fear.