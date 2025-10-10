After DU suspension, Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi’s Sharat Utsab at Gandaria also blocked

After the suspension of its Sharat Utsab (Autumn Festival) at Bakultala in the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi was also unable to hold the programme in the capital’s Gandaria on Friday.

The cultural organisation arranged to stage the festival at the playground of the Kisholoy Kochi-Kachar Mela in Gandaria at around 9:00 am today. However, police prevented the event from taking place.

A press release signed by professor Md Azharul Islam Sheikh, dean of the fine arts faculty at Dhaka University, stated that permission had initially been granted to Satyen Sen Shilpigoshthi to hold its annual Sharat Utsab at Bakultala as in previous years.