PM orders SPARRSO modernisation during surprise visit

The prime minister arrived at the SPARRSO office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Agargaon, at about 9:15 am on a surprise visit, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.

Tarique Rahman visited each department of the organisation and exchanged views with its officials and employees.

SPARRSO Chairman Md Rashedul Islam briefed the prime minister on the overall activities of the organisation. Officials from various departments of SPARRSO informed him of their innovations, research and ongoing activities.