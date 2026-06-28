PM orders SPARRSO modernisation during surprise visit
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to develop the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) as a modern, future-ready, self-reliant space research institution capable of making effective contributions to national security and development.
He gave the directive during his surprise visit to SPARRSO office in the capital this morning.
The prime minister arrived at the SPARRSO office in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Agargaon, at about 9:15 am on a surprise visit, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.
Tarique Rahman visited each department of the organisation and exchanged views with its officials and employees.
SPARRSO Chairman Md Rashedul Islam briefed the prime minister on the overall activities of the organisation. Officials from various departments of SPARRSO informed him of their innovations, research and ongoing activities.
Prime Minister’s Defense Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam, Defense Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, Prime Minister’s Private Secretary-2 Md Mehedul Islam, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary-1 Jahidul Islam Rony and senior officials of the Ministry of Defense and SPARRSO were present.
SPARRSO is a state agency engaged in the research, development and application of space science, satellite technology and remote sensing.