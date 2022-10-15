President urges Brunei Sultan to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh 

President M Abdul Hamid today called upon the Brunei government to recruit more manpower from Bangladesh for the greater benefit of the two friendly Muslim countries.

The president came up with the call as visiting Brunei Darussalam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

Noting that there is an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh, President Hamid also urged the business community of Brunei to come forward for investment.