Voting in DUCSU election ends, results await
Voting in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections has concluded.
Polling began at 8:00am today, Tuesday, across eight voting centres and ended at 4:00pm. The results are now awaited.
No one will be allowed to enter the centres after 4:00pm, but those already in line inside the centres will be allowed to cast their votes even after the deadline.
A large number of voters exercised their voting rights in this election. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan claimed that there was no lack of transparency in the DUCSU election. Around 3:00pm while visiting three polling centres at the Senate Building, the Vice-Chancellor told reporters that over 70 per cent voter turnout had already been recorded at various centres. Students who are in line after 4:00pm will still be allowed to vote.
The Vice-Chancellor said, “A minor issue occurred at Curzon Hall due to a mistake. We took immediate action. However, we will conduct a further investigation and take action if anyone is found responsible.”
It is worth noting that at Curzon Hall, one voter was mistakenly given two ballots. The polling officer involved was later withdrawn.
The election concluded peacefully under tight security. However, some candidates did raise concerns regarding the voting process.
Abidul Islam, the VP candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, alleged that the desire to participate in the DUCSU election was obstructed. Speaking to reporters around 2:00pm after casting his vote, he said: “There is a renewed attempt to undermine democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression. I have just exercised my voting right, but the overall environment doesn’t seem favourable.”
In the morning, SM Farhad, the General Secretary (GS) candidate from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel United Students' Alliance, said that several irregularities had occurred in the DUCSU election. He alleged that although the election commission had been informed, no action was taken, and accused the commission of biased behaviour.
Khairul Hasan, the GS candidate from the Conscious Students' Union panel of Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh, alleged that their polling agent was forced out of a voting centre. Speaking to reporters in front of the Udayan Higher Secondary School centre around 10:30am, he raised this complaint.
Umama Fatema, VP candidate from the Independent Students Unity Panel, expressed optimism about her chances of winning. She also emphasised her desire for a "free and fair election."
While visiting the TSC polling centre, Abu Bakr Mojumdar, GS candidate from the Anti-Discrimination Students' Union panel, said, “Voting began in a joyful atmosphere. We’ve seen long queues of voters at every centre. We’re hopeful that the students of Dhaka University will choose competent leadership.”
Meghmallar Basu, GS candidate from the Resistance Council panel, said that he believes the progressive forces represented on the ballot will emerge victorious in the DUCSU election. He made this statement to reporters around 11:45am outside the Indoor Games Room of the Dhaka University Physical Education Centre.
Independent VP candidate Shamim Hossain alleged that attempts were being made to reduce his votes through propaganda and tagging on various social media platforms, as well as through certain media outlets.
He raised the concern to reporters at around 10:15am after casting his vote at the Senate Building centre. He said he had already anticipated this kind of targeting from certain media platforms and that this propaganda was being used to influence the election outcome against him.
Allegations
In DUCSU and Hall Union elections, Rupaiya Shrestha Tanchangya, candidate for Career Development Secretary from the Independent Students’ Unity panel, alleged that a ballot paper already marked with a cross was found in the cafeteria room of the TSC polling centre.
Citing her friend, Rupaiya told journalists at around 12:30pm that the two of them had gone to vote. The ballot paper her friend had received from Table No. 1 already bore cross marks next to the names of Abu Shadik Kayem, Vice-President candidate supported by Shibir, and SM Farhad, General Secretary candidate from the same panel.
Responding to the allegation, polling officer Rumana Parveen Annie of that room told Prothom Alo that the student had entered the booth with the ballot paper and, within a very short time, emerged claiming that her paper was already marked. The ballot was then replaced for her. She added that all other ballots were subsequently checked, and no such markings were found. She suggested that the student may have been mistaken.
Death of a journalist while on duty
A journalist named Tariqul Islam passed away while covering the DUCSU election. He had been reporting inside Curzon Hall, Dhaka University, when he collapsed at around 1:30pm. According to other journalists and eyewitnesses, Tariqul was rescued in an unconscious state and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead following examinations.
Tight security
Check-posts were set up at the entry points of Dhaka University, where members of the law enforcement agencies were deployed. For additional security, a control room was established in the TSC area. Police officers were stationed at all entry points to ensure the smooth movement of students. Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were also present.
In this year’s DUCSU election, the total number of voters stood at 39,874, of which 18,959 were from five female halls and 20,915 from thirteen male halls.
A total of 471 candidates contested 28 DUCSU posts, including 62 female candidates. In the hall unions, with 13 posts in each of the 18 halls, there were 234 positions in total. For these positions, 1,035 candidates took part in the electoral contest.