Voting in DUCSU election ends, results await

Voting in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections has concluded.

Polling began at 8:00am today, Tuesday, across eight voting centres and ended at 4:00pm. The results are now awaited.

No one will be allowed to enter the centres after 4:00pm, but those already in line inside the centres will be allowed to cast their votes even after the deadline.

A large number of voters exercised their voting rights in this election. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan claimed that there was no lack of transparency in the DUCSU election. Around 3:00pm while visiting three polling centres at the Senate Building, the Vice-Chancellor told reporters that over 70 per cent voter turnout had already been recorded at various centres. Students who are in line after 4:00pm will still be allowed to vote.