Anti-quota movement: Protestors block Science Lab intersection

They were chanting various slogans against the quota system.

The demonstrators said the quota system should be reformed so that the meritorious people are not deprived of their rights.

Earlier, the programme was announced from a media conference, organised by the “anti-discrimination student movement” in front of the Dhaka University central library Tuesday afternoon.

The protestors demand a law be passed in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) abolishing all the discriminatory and illogical quota, except a minimum quota for backward communities as per the constitution, in all the grades of government jobs.