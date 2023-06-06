Dr Yunus indicted over labour law violation case

Supreme Court lawyers Abdullah Al Mamun and Khwaja Tanvir Ahmed took part in the hearing for Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"The three charges pressed against Grameen Telecom are - not regularizing staff, not granting them earned leave and not giving the labourers the share of five percent of net profit," lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun told newsmen.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 8 May scrapped a leave to appeal petition filed by Dr Muhammad Yunus, challenging a High Court order that cleared way for labour court proceedings against him.

Earlier on 17 August 2022, the High Court discharged a rule that stayed proceedings of a case against Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others for allegedly violating labour laws.