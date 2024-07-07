Bogura: DB police take Tk 780,000 to free drug dealer

Some members of the Detective Branch (DB) police in Bogura collected an amount of Tk 780,000 from a drug dealer, confining him in a hotel in Dhaka after his detention.

The incident took place at a residential hotel in Barabagh, Mirpur, on 12 May.

Multiple sources in Bogura told Prothom Alo that the detectives concerned returned the entire amount to the drug dealer when the incident came to light. One and a half months have elapsed since the incident, but the DB men are yet to face any disciplinary action. When asked about the issue, the DB officials described it as a minor offence.