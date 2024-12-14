Martyred Intellectuals Day today

National programmes have been chalked out to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day in a befitting manner. Different political and socio-cultural organizations have also drawn up various programmes in observance of the day.

On the eve of the day, president Mohammed Shahabuddin and chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus gave separate messages paying profound respect to the memories of martyred intellectuals.

As per state programme, the president and the chief adviser will place separate wreaths at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 7.05am and 7.06am respectively.

Led by the liberation war affairs adviser, members of the martyred families and the valiant freedom fighters including wounded freedom fighters will place wreaths at the Intellectuals' Memorial at 7.22am and Rayer Bazar killing ground at 8:30am.

People from all walks of life will lay wreaths at the Intellectuals' Memorial from 8.30 am.