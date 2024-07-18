Quota Reform: Chopper rescues cops from Badda amid huge protests

A large number of students have been protesting in the Badda area since Thursday morning, demanding a rational reform into the quota system in the government recruitments.

The authorities deployed policemen with armored vehicles to disperse the protesters, and it led to phases of clashes between two sides. At one stage, the policemen took refuge inside the private university, while the protesters were on the outside roads.

The policemen fired shotgun pellets from the building, injuring multiple students.