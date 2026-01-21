Dhaka Central University draft finalised: School-based system instead of faculties, 7 colleges to remain unchanged

The education ministry has finalised the draft ordinance for the establishment of the proposed Dhaka Central University (DCU), accommodating seven major government colleges in the capital. In the wake of prolonged debate and protests, significant changes have been made to the structure outlined in the earlier draft.

Under the revised draft, the new university will adopt a school-based academic system in place of traditional faculties. However, the seven colleges will retain their individual identities, characteristics, infrastructure, and movable and immovable assets. Academic activities at the colleges will continue largely in their current form.

In the initial draft, there had been plans to introduce school-based academic programmes by grouping colleges together. For example, the campuses of Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College and Begum Badrunnesa Government Women’s College were to host the School of Science. This arrangement has been dropped in the revised version.

Once the new university is established, these colleges will function as “affiliated” colleges of Dhaka Central University, while the university will simultaneously run its own academic programmes. Until now, the colleges had been affiliated with the University of Dhaka.