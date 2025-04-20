ECNEC approves 16 projects worth Tk 242.4 billion
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 16 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk 242.4 billion.
Of the total cost of the project, Tk 31.34 billion will be provided by the government, Tk 167.2 billion will come as project loan and Tk 44.26 billion from the own funds of the departments concerned.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the ECNEC meeting that held in the NEC conference room at the Planning Commission.
Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud briefed reporters after the meeting.