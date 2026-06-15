Govt plans second Padma, Jamuna bridges with Chinese funding

The government has taken initiative to bring in fresh large-scale Chinese investment for the country’s infrastructure sector. A list of approximately 20 projects, including the construction of a second Padma Bridge and a second Jamuna Bridge, along with various road and rail projects, has been prepared.

These will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. Sources said the financing of these projects may be discussed during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s upcoming visit to China.

According to sources of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, implementing these projects could cost several trillion taka. However, not all projects on the list are expected to receive funding, nor are all of them likely to be implemented immediately. Priority is expected to be given to projects included in the BNP’s election manifesto.