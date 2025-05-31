Over 5,000 homes damaged after storm, tidal surge hit Bhola

Inclement weather persisted across the coastal district of Bhola on Friday, as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal brought strong winds, tidal surges and widespread rainfall.

The adverse conditions caused significant damage to homes, infrastructure and livestock in several remote upazilas.

Cloudy skies and overcast conditions were seen from early morning, followed by rainfall in areas including Dhal Char after noon.

The storm, accompanied by unusually high river pressure and gusty winds, left thousands of homes and countless trees either destroyed or severely damaged.

Five platoons, including three at the Ilisha Launch Ghat, were also destroyed by the stormy winds.

According to Bhola Deputy Commissioner Md Azad Jahan, at least 5,200 homes in remote char areas were damaged by Friday’s storm and tidal onrush.

Many families have been left homeless and are now enduring severe hardship. Over a thousand cattle and other livestock were reportedly washed away.