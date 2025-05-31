Over 5,000 homes damaged after storm, tidal surge hit Bhola
Inclement weather persisted across the coastal district of Bhola on Friday, as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal brought strong winds, tidal surges and widespread rainfall.
The adverse conditions caused significant damage to homes, infrastructure and livestock in several remote upazilas.
Cloudy skies and overcast conditions were seen from early morning, followed by rainfall in areas including Dhal Char after noon.
The storm, accompanied by unusually high river pressure and gusty winds, left thousands of homes and countless trees either destroyed or severely damaged.
Five platoons, including three at the Ilisha Launch Ghat, were also destroyed by the stormy winds.
According to Bhola Deputy Commissioner Md Azad Jahan, at least 5,200 homes in remote char areas were damaged by Friday’s storm and tidal onrush.
Many families have been left homeless and are now enduring severe hardship. Over a thousand cattle and other livestock were reportedly washed away.
Shariful Islam, a long-time resident of Dhal Char union under Charfasson upazila, watched helplessly as tidal waters surged into the locality again on Friday afternoon. “It came so fast. Many houses were destroyed… affected families are in extreme distress,” said Shariful.
In nearby Rajapur union, the situation was equally devastating. Ponds overflowed, washing away a season’s worth of fish in moments, he noted.
A local madrasa was also heavily damaged. “The tin roof was torn off like paper,” said Amir Hossain, a resident who witnessed the destruction.
Charfasson, Monpura and Tajumuddin upazilas were among the hardest hit, with more than a thousand houses affected.
Dhal Char, Char Kukri-Mukri, and Mujibnagar unions saw the highest levels of destruction, according to Charfasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rasna Sarmin Methy.
“In these three unions alone, 700–800 goats and cows were swept away,” said UNO Methy.
Relief work is underway, with 500 food packages already distributed to affected families, she added.
In Lalmohan upazila, areas such as Lord Hardinge, Ramganj, Dhaligournagar, Char Bhuta and Paschim Char Umed unions saw 20 houses completely destroyed, while around 500 more were partially damaged.
The embankment at Purbo Syedabad in Lord Hardinge union was breached, flooding two villages.
Torrential rain and tidal waters also submerged parts of Char Kochuakhali and ward No. 9 of the municipality, leaving nearly 10,000 residents waterlogged.
Monpura UNO Likhan Banik said homes in Kolatoli union, which has no embankment protection, were submerged, along with other low-lying areas outside the embankments.
“Around 3,400 homes in the upazila were partially damaged by the tidal surge, but a full assessment is still underway,” he said.
Md Asfaud Doula, executive engineer of Water Development Board-2 in Bhola, said abnormal tides in the Meghna River breached embankments at Syedabad in Lalmohan upazila and Swiss Gate in Chandpur union of Tajumuddin upazila.
The breach measured about 20 metres in Lalmohan and 15 metres in Tajumuddin. Repairs have been completed in Lalmohan, while work continues in Tajumuddin, said Doula.
In the mid-Meghna chars, large numbers of buffaloes were swept away. Thousands of fish ponds and enclosures were also inundated, resulting in major fish losses.
Victims in Tajumuddin called for the construction of permanent embankments to safeguard Bhola from future tidal and storm-related disasters.
DC Azad Jahan said he visited the damaged embankments on Friday afternoon and confirmed that the administration has begun distributing dry food while compiling lists of affected families for further support.