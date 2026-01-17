Only independent journalism tells govt the truth: Mahfuz Anam

If a government truly believes in independent journalism and genuinely upholds a liberal perspective, it will be the biggest beneficiary, said Mahfuz Anam, editor of the English newspaper The Daily Star.

He said, “Government, remember this—no one will tell you the truth. Your party people will not tell you, out of fear. Your government bureaucracy will not tell you. Your intelligence community will not tell you. They will always keep you confined within a world of praise upon praise. Independent journalism is the only institution that tells you the truth.”

