Attack on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star not an expression of anger, but medieval brutality: Nurul Kabir
Nurul Kabir, president of the Editors' Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and editor of the English-language daily ‘New Age’, has said that the attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, including arson, was not an expression of anyone’s anger.
Rather than being merely an attack on a building, he described it as an expression of medieval barbarity.
He made these remarks at the Media Convention 2026, which began today, Saturday, shortly after 10:15 am at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital.
The event was convened to protest against organised attacks on freedom of expression and democratic values, as well as to demonstrate a united stance in support of independent, responsible and courageous journalism.
The event has been jointly organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors' Council.
Referring to the attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, the act of arson and the obstruction of the fire service from reaching the site, Nurul Kabir said, “At this stage of the development of civilisation, surrounding journalists with fire in a medieval manner and preventing the fire service from intervening amounts to an expression of medieval barbarity, an attempt to burn them alive.”
Nurul Kabir further stated that there is no scope for media professionals to support such attacks. Whether one supports or opposes a particular media outlet is irrelevant to such incidents.
Rather, he said, in such circumstances all media organisations are equally under threat. “What has happened to one today may happen to you tomorrow and to another the day after,” he added.
Calling on everyone to unite in confronting the situation, Nurul Kabir said, “There will be differing opinions in society, different voices and people will express themselves in different ways. Preserving this diversity is extremely important.”
He also emphasised that the aspiration to establish democracy through journalism cannot be regarded as a criminal endeavour. He noted that if the media does not speak out forcefully, various forms of wrongdoing spread throughout society.
The media convention began in Dhaka today, Saturday shortly after 10:15 am to protest against organised attacks on freedom of expression and democratic values and to demonstrate a united stance in support of independent, responsible and courageous journalism.
Titled “Media Convention 2026”, the programme is being held at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) and will continue until 1:30 pm.
At the beginning of the event, the national anthem was performed, with all participants standing to pay their respects. This was followed by the speech session.
All members of NOAB and the Editors' Council, along with representatives of the Association of Television Channel Owners, the Broadcast Journalist Centre, the National Press Club, the Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union, the Dhaka Journalists Union, the Dhaka Reporters Unity, the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, the Economic Reporters Forum, the Photojournalists Association, the Crime Reporters Association, and leaders of various other journalists organisations, as well as journalists and editors–publishers working outside Dhaka, are participating in the assembly.
Invited media representatives and columnists are also taking part in this programme, which seeks to stand united in support of responsible and courageous journalism.