Attack on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star not an expression of anger, but medieval brutality: Nurul Kabir

Nurul Kabir, president of the Editors' Council, the organisation of newspaper editors, and editor of the English-language daily ‘New Age’, has said that the attack on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, including arson, was not an expression of anyone’s anger.

Rather than being merely an attack on a building, he described it as an expression of medieval barbarity.

He made these remarks at the Media Convention 2026, which began today, Saturday, shortly after 10:15 am at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the capital.

The event was convened to protest against organised attacks on freedom of expression and democratic values, as well as to demonstrate a united stance in support of independent, responsible and courageous journalism.

The event has been jointly organised by the Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors' Council.