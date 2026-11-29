Wife of ex-SB chief, her 2 siblings shown arrested in airport bomb blast case
The Detective Branch (DB) of police has sought 10 days’ remand for three people, including Shaila Farzana, 56, a former additional secretary and wife of former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, in connection with a crude bomb explosion in the capital’s airport area.
The other two are Shaila’s brothers, Md Rezaul Alam (Shahin), 53, and Bulbul Mia, 46.
Investigation Officer Golam Mortuza, an inspector of the DB’s Uttara Division, filed the remand petition with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka on Sunday.
He initially sought an order to keep the accused in jail and subsequently applied for 10 days’ remand for each of them.
The matter will be heard in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibuzzaman Piyas, state counsel Shamsuddoha Sumon told Prothom Alo.
In the petition, the IO said preliminary findings indicated the involvement of the arrested individuals in a conspiracy to bring together other accused in connection with the crude bomb explosions in the airport area.
Shaila Farzana and Rezaul Alam Shahin were arrested from the Mirpur DOHS area at around 1:30 am on Sunday, while Bulbul Mia was arrested from his current residence at around 2:40 am.
The petition seeking to keep them in jail further stated that several members of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned) and the banned Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League carried out sabotage in the airport area on the night of 17 November. Four people were injured in the crude bomb explosions.
The remand petition further mentioned that preliminary investigations had found the three arrested individuals involved in mobilising people and providing funds for the subversive activities.
According to the DB petition, three consecutive crude bombs exploded on the outgoing lane of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, west of the Airport Roundabout, at 1:08 am on 18 November.
Around 30 to 35 unidentified people arrived on several motorcycles, carried out the explosions and fled the scene quickly. Their intention was to create instability in the area and undermine law and order through anti-government activities and acts of sabotage, the petition said.
The explosions injured Md Yusuf Ali, 62, Md Shakhawat Hossain, 26, Md Nasih Uddin, 30, and Md Anisur Rahman, 25. Local residents and police later rescued them and took them to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.
Fragments of tin containers used in the exploded cocktails, iron splinters and pieces of red and white adhesive tape were seized from the scene.
The DB petition stated that Shaila Farzana is a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration. Her husband, Md Monirul Islam, served as an additional inspector general of police (additional IGP) and headed the Special Branch.
The DB alleged that Shaila Farzana and her two brothers had, at different times, posted anti-state statements on Facebook and other social media platforms in support of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
It also alleged that they had been mobilising people and providing funds to carry out various acts of sabotage in Dhaka.
The accused have been charged under Sections 8, 9(1), 9(2), 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 (amended in 2013), and Sections 3, 3A, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 in the case filed with Airport Police Station.
The IO has petitioned the court to keep the accused in jail until the investigation is completed.
The DB petition also stated that Rezaul Alam Shahin is an accused in two other murder cases — one filed with Mirpur Model police station and the other with Ashulia police station.
The Mirpur Model police station case was filed on 28 December 2024 under Sections 302, 323, 325, 326, 307, 149, 120B, 109 and 34 of the Penal Code.
The Ashulia police station case was filed on 6 November 2024. Shahin was also named in the FIR in that case under murder and related charges.