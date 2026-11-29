The Detective Branch (DB) of police has sought 10 days’ remand for three people, including Shaila Farzana, 56, a former additional secretary and wife of former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, in connection with a crude bomb explosion in the capital’s airport area.

The other two are Shaila’s brothers, Md Rezaul Alam (Shahin), 53, and Bulbul Mia, 46.

Investigation Officer Golam Mortuza, an inspector of the DB’s Uttara Division, filed the remand petition with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka on Sunday.

He initially sought an order to keep the accused in jail and subsequently applied for 10 days’ remand for each of them.

The matter will be heard in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibuzzaman Piyas, state counsel Shamsuddoha Sumon told Prothom Alo.