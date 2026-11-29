Former SB chief Monirul’s wife Shayla and her two brothers detained
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained Shayla Farzana, wife of former Special Branch (SB) chief Monirul Islam, and her two brothers.
The DB detained the three on Sunday morning from Mirpur DOHS and Rakeen city in Mirpur, Dhaka. DB chief Shafiqul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning.
Shayla Farzana is a former additional secretary. The names of her two brothers were not immediately available.
Monirul Islam retired from service on 13 August 2024. He held the rank of additional inspector general of police.