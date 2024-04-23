Rural people hit hard by load shedding amid heatwave

Amid scorching heat, people in rural areas bear the brunt of load shedding due to shortage in power supply .

As the country’s temperature rises and offices and industrial factories reopen, the demand for power is increasing again.

According to the sources of power department, Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the power production capacity in the country is about 26,000 megawatt.

Average daily production ranges between 13,000 to 15,000 MW while the demand is between 13,500 to 16,000 MW.

During the daytime on Monday, load shedding was around 1500 megawatts across the country.

However, the two power distribution companies of Dhaka, DPDC and DESCO, said that there is no shortage of electricity supply in the capital but some areas are undergoing power outages due to technical reasons.

Customers complain of not getting electricity for up to 30 minutes a day. PDB, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, NESCO and REB supply electricity outside Dhaka.

REB provides electricity to most rural areas of the country. Customers of this company are mainly suffering from load shedding. 55 per cent of total electricity consumers are under this company.