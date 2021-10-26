3 journalists of Prothom Alo receive Nagad-DRU Reporting Award

A total of 22 journalists including three journalists of Prothom Alo received Nagad-Dhaka Reporters Unity Best Reporting Award-2021 on Tuesday.

Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, handed over the awards to the journalists during an event held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital. Each of the award recipients was given a certificate, a crest and Tk 75,000 in prize money.

Prothom Alo’s Rozina Islam received the award in health category, Naznin Akhter in women, children and human rights and Asaduzzaman in information and communication technology category.