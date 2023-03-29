Ganatantra Mancha demands release of Prothom Alo journo Shamsuzzaman

Shamsuzzaman is a staff correspondent of Prothom Alo. Some plainclothesmen, who identified themselves as members of the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), picked him up after searching his residence. They said Shamsuzzaman was being taken away due to his much talked about report on Independence Day.
Ganatantra Mancha said detaining a journalist at the dead of night is a severe attack on freedom of expression and media.
They also said activists of opposition parties have been tortured for expressing their views since the introduction of the Digital Security Act. The newsmen also went through the same torture.
Referring to the assaults on Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam and other similar cases, Ganatantra Manch demanded cancellation of the Digital Security Act and all false cases filed for expressing views.
The parties comprising the alliance are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.