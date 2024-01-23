New parliament
67pc MPs businessmen, 90pc millionaires: SHUJAN
Almost 67 per cent of lawmakers elected in the 12th parliamentary election are businessmen while as many as 90 per cent of the newly elected MPs are millionaires.
The number of businessmen and millionaire MPs has increased in the current parliament compared to the 11th parliament.
Non-government organisation Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) revealed this information analyzing the affidavits of the MPs.
Dilip Kumar Sarker, central coordinator of SHUJAN, disclosed the findings at an online press briefing today, Tuesday.
The press conference said, 200 of the 299 elected MPs are businessmen. The number of businessmen was 185 in the previous parliament.
Of the elected MPs, 269 have assets worth over Tk 10 million. The number was 247 in the previous parliament.
SHUJAN said the number of higher educated MPs has also increased in the current parliament. As many as 82.6 per cent of the MPs of the current parliament are graduates compared to 81 per cent in the 11th parliament.
SHUJAN secretary Badiul Alam Majumder said the report has been prepared based on the information provided by the candidates in their affidavits. But the election commission does not scrutinize the affidavits provided by the candidates. So, there are discrepancies and wrong information in the affidavits by the candidates.
Replying to a question, Badiul Alam said the last parliamentary election was one-sided.