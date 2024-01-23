67pc MPs businessmen, 90pc millionaires: SHUJAN

Almost 67 per cent of lawmakers elected in the 12th parliamentary election are businessmen while as many as 90 per cent of the newly elected MPs are millionaires.

The number of businessmen and millionaire MPs has increased in the current parliament compared to the 11th parliament.

Non-government organisation Shushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) revealed this information analyzing the affidavits of the MPs.

Dilip Kumar Sarker, central coordinator of SHUJAN, disclosed the findings at an online press briefing today, Tuesday.