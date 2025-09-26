Chief Adviser to address UNGA session today
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will address the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session today, Friday.
According to the schedule, the session will begin at 9:00am local time (New York) while the Chief Adviser will address the session as the 10th speaker.
In his speech, Professor Yunus is expected to highlight the interim government’s reform initiatives, the aspirations of the July 2024 mass uprising, its firm commitment to holding free and fair elections in February 2026, trial for July massacre and Rohingya issue.
Earlier, at a briefing, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, in his address, Prof Yunus will inform the world about what reforms the Bangladesh interim government has taken in the last 14 months and the economic recovery of the country.
He said the Chief Adviser will also focus on what initiatives his government has taken for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.
“The main message is that a fundamental election is going to be held within 15 February (next year). It will be a free, fair, peaceful, credible and festive one,” Alam said.