Chief Adviser to address UNGA session today

Earlier, at a briefing, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, in his address, Prof Yunus will inform the world about what reforms the Bangladesh interim government has taken in the last 14 months and the economic recovery of the country.

He said the Chief Adviser will also focus on what initiatives his government has taken for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.

“The main message is that a fundamental election is going to be held within 15 February (next year). It will be a free, fair, peaceful, credible and festive one,” Alam said.