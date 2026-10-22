LNG terminal in the Sundarbans could increase environmental risks

The World Heritage Centre provides technical assistance to the World Heritage Committee in assessing the overall condition of World Heritage Sites. In its report, the centre sought updated information from the Bangladesh delegation on the implementation of recommendations made by a joint UNESCO and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) mission in 2019.

Following the joint mission's recommendations, Bangladesh prepared a Strategic Environmental Assessment report for the southwestern region, including the Sundarbans. However, the World Heritage Centre criticised Bangladesh for not conducting detailed research on the Sundarbans as part of that assessment, despite its recommendation to do so.

According to the draft report of the World Heritage Centre, the centre urged Bangladesh to implement a Strategic Environmental Management Plan to address the direct and indirect threats identified for the Sundarbans over the next 20 years. It also emphasised the need for further research and data collection to assess the impacts on the Sundarbans in accordance with the management plan.

The World Heritage Centre also said that any decision to establish large industries around the Sundarbans should follow the guidelines of the World Heritage Convention to protect the forest's Outstanding Universal Value.

Bangladesh was asked to submit a report on the conservation status of the Sundarbans by 1 December 2027.

However, Azerbaijan proposed amendments to these recommendations at the World Heritage Committee meeting. In line with that proposal, the deadline for submitting the report on the Sundarbans was extended from December 2027 to February 2029.