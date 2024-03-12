Tripartite talks on labour law reform stressed

The session began on 4 March and will end on 14 March. On 29 February, Bangladesh submitted the report for the evaluation at this session.

According to the report, the amendment that was carried out in the labour law before the 7 January election, the president returned that with some observations. That is why the bill was not passed and the government expects the labour law bill will be passed in the first session of the 12th parliament.

Though the first session of the current parliament was held from 30 January to 5 March, the amended labour bill was not tabled in the parliament.

The ILO gave observations on the Bangladesh report and those were published on their website on 8 March. ILO said in its observation that Bangladesh showed a strong determination on necessary reforms including amendment to the Bangladesh Labour Law between 2021 and 2026 as per their commitments.

The ILO called on the government and the stakeholders to pursue their tripartite consultations on the labour law reform in a constructive manner with a view to bringing about all necessary reforms with priority. If necessary the ILO technical assistance and the support of workers and owners can be taken.