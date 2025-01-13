Interim govt formation: Writ challenging procedure of reference, opinion rejected

The writ petition challenging the procedure of the reference and opinion sent to the Supreme Court (SC) over the formation of the interim government and their oath after the fall of the Awami League government has been directly rejected by the High Court.

A HC bench of justice Fatema Najib and justice Shikder Mahmudur Razir passed the order today, Monday.

Earlier, senior SC lawyer Mohammad Mohsin Rashid filed the writ last month. He himself argued in favour of the writ in the hearing at the court. He was accompanied by lawyer SM Monirul Alam.

Anik R Haque represented the state in the hearing. Deputy attorney general Akhter Hossain Md Abdul Wahab was with him.

Speaking to Prothom Alo after the hearing, additional attorney general Anik R Haque said people had already accepted the interim government. The writ was rejected due to malicious prosecution. The court order today re-established the legality of the interim government.