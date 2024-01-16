12the general election ensured democracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the landslide victory of the Awami League in the 7 January elections was the victory of Bangladesh, its people, and continuation of democracy and development.

The prime minister was addressing several hundred expatriate Awami League leaders from across the globe gathered at her official residence Ganabhaban to congratulate her on her party's fourth consecutive win in the parliamentary election

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina said that her government has been able to ensure people's right to vote in this month's election.

“We have ensured the constitutional right of the people,” she said.