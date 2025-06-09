Student hostel ceiling crumbles, rain seeps through

One of the students said, "A few days ago a large piece fell onto my bed. Luckily we were out at the time." A section of the prayer room was wet too. Pointing to a crack in the hall, superintendent Ishita Khanam said, "That's where water enters from and soaks everything."

Hostel super Ishita Khanam said, “PWD (Public Works Department) officials have verbally declared the Polin hostel to be risky. They haven’t given anything in writing, so we cannot officially say so. However, living in this hall is very dangerous.” She mentioned that the hostel houses 150 residents. The entire plaster of the southern side balcony has fallen off. Even after being replastered, cracks have reappeared.

Next to the Polin hostel is the Falguni hostel. Though it has been painted on the outside, no renovation has been done inside. Ishita Khanam said that a fire last March damaged the electrical lines. Although Tk 3 million (Tk 30 lakh) of work was done, the contractor left it unfinished due to unpaid bills. She said, “The electrical lines are still hazardous. A fire could break out at any time. Some rooms are damp and damaged, so students don’t want to stay there.”